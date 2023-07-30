13.13 lakh girls, women went missing between 2019 and 2021: Govt data

More than 13.13 lakh girls and women went missing in the country in three years between 2019 and 2021 and most of them were from Madhya Pradesh, followed by West Bengal.

According to the Union Home Ministry data, tabled in Parliament last week, 10,61,648 women above 18 years and 2,51,430 girls below that age went missing between 2019 and 2021 across the country.

The data was compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

In Madhya Pradesh, 1,60,180 women and 38,234 girls went missing between 2019 and 2021, according to the data provided to Parliament.