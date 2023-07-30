UP, Bihar, AP among top states in child trafficking; Delhi records alarming rise: NGO study

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh are the top three states with the maximum number of children trafficked between 2016 and 2022, while Delhi has seen an alarming 68 per cent rise from pre to post-Covid times, according to a new study by an NGO.

These statistics have been unveiled in a comprehensive report titled 'Child Trafficking in India: Insights from Situational Data Analysis and the Need for Tech-driven Intervention Strategies', jointly compiled by Games24x7 and the Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF), founded by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

The report, released on Sunday, to mark the ‘World Day Against Trafficking in Persons’, painted a troubling picture of the child trafficking crisis in the country.