Bengaluru family murders: Cab driver accused of killing seven; police recover one body

Bengaluru cab driver Indushekhar is accused of killing seven family members over several weeks.

Only one body has been recovered; police are examining the circumstances in which his minor daughter accompanied him while transporting bodies.

Investigators are checking domestic disputes, suspected financial motives and evidence recovered from the seized car.

Bengaluru cab driver Indushekhar, arrested on suspicion of murdering seven members of his family, is being investigated over a series of killings allegedly committed over several weeks, with police still searching for six of the bodies.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said on Saturday that the investigation was progressing, and officers were verifying the accused’s account, including claims about domestic disagreements and strained relations with his wife’s family.

Indushekhar is in the custody of Rajajinagar police. According to The Week, investigators began questioning him after the mother of one of the missing women, Nalini, reported her disappearance. The publication reported that the seven victims included a seven-year-old boy, Puneeth, whose body was the only one recovered.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge said police were withholding further details while inquiries continued.

“The accused has cited several reasons, including that his wife’s family members did not speak to him properly. He has also made allegations against his wife. We are verifying all these claims,” he said.

Neighbours had reportedly described frequent arguments between the couple. Police were checking those accounts rather than accepting the accused’s explanations as an established motive.