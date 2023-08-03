Extradited gangster Sachin Bishnoi reveals plans to kill rival Kaushal Chaudhary

Gangster Sachin Bishnoi alias Sachin Thappan, who was extradited from Azerbaijan to India on Tuesday in connection with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, has revealed that he was planning to kill his rival Kaushal Chaudhary and was in process to hire a hitman from the Bambiha gang when he was caught by the Azerbaijan police in Baku last year in August, sources said on Thursday.

Chaudhary, also a gangster, is currently lodged in Gurugram's Bhondsi jail.

As per the sources, during the interrogation by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, Sachin Bishnoi revealed that he had travelled to Dubai from Delhi using a fake passport in April and while staying in Dubai, he had numerous conversations with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and wanted gangster Goldy Brar.

According to Sachin Bishnoi, Lawrence informed him that due to being in jail, he couldn't talk much. So, Lawrence asked him (Sachin) to coordinate with Goldy Brar and execute the Moosewala murder, the sources said.