Father kills seven of his own children in Louisiana mass shooting

A devastating shooting in the US state of Louisiana has left eight children dead and several others injured, in what authorities believe to be a domestic incident.

Police in Shreveport said the gunman, identified as Shamar Elkins, carried out the attack across two homes on Sunday morning. Seven of the victims were his own children, while another child was also killed. The victims ranged in age from just one year old to around 12.

Two people survived the shooting but sustained injuries, including the mother of the suspect’s children, the Al Jazeera reported.

According to officials, Elkins fled the scene and later carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint, prompting a police chase. Officers opened fire during the pursuit, and he died shortly afterwards.

Investigators have not yet established a motive for the killings. However, police spokesperson Chris Bordelon described the incident as “entirely a domestic incident”, adding that the investigation remains ongoing.