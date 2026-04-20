Father kills seven of his own children in Louisiana mass shooting
Community in shock after gunman kills seven of his own children and another before dying in police pursuit
A devastating shooting in the US state of Louisiana has left eight children dead and several others injured, in what authorities believe to be a domestic incident.
Police in Shreveport said the gunman, identified as Shamar Elkins, carried out the attack across two homes on Sunday morning. Seven of the victims were his own children, while another child was also killed. The victims ranged in age from just one year old to around 12.
Two people survived the shooting but sustained injuries, including the mother of the suspect’s children, the Al Jazeera reported.
According to officials, Elkins fled the scene and later carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint, prompting a police chase. Officers opened fire during the pursuit, and he died shortly afterwards.
Investigators have not yet established a motive for the killings. However, police spokesperson Chris Bordelon described the incident as “entirely a domestic incident”, adding that the investigation remains ongoing.
“This is an extensive scene, unlike anything most of us have ever encountered,” Bordelon said, noting that Elkins had prior contact with law enforcement, including an arrest in 2019 related to firearms.
Local leaders expressed shock at the scale of the tragedy. Shreveport mayor Tom Arceneaux called it “maybe the worst tragic situation we’ve ever had”.
Political figures also responded, with US House speaker Mike Johnson, a native of the city, saying his team was in contact with local authorities and offering condolences to those affected. Louisiana governor Jeff Landry said he and his wife were “heartbroken” and praying for the victims and their families.
The incident adds to a growing number of mass shootings across the United States this year. Data from the Gun Violence Archive indicates there have already been at least 119 such incidents, resulting in more than 100 deaths and hundreds of injuries. The organisation defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people, excluding the perpetrator, are shot or killed.
The latest tragedy has once again raised concerns about gun violence and domestic safety in communities across the country.