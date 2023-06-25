Kathua rape-murder case: Arguments on framing of charges against main accused on June 26

An affidavit filed in the top court cited the inconsistencies in the application. Also, medical reasons were cited by the Crime Branch while contesting the trial court's decision to treat Sangra as a minor.



The application at the tehsildar's office in Hiranagar, Jammu, was filed by Sangra's father who wanted birth registration certificates of his three children.



The eldest, a boy, whose date of birth was stated to be November 23, 1997, a daughter said to be born on February 21, 1998, and Shubam Sangra on October 23, 2002, police said.



The difference in the date of birth of the two elder children was just two months and 28 days, "which by any medical standard is impossible", the affidavit pointed out to back its case that the birth certificate from the Tehsildar's office was sought to save the accused.



The painstaking investigation, which resulted in the affidavit, was backed by a report from a board of medical experts that determined Sangra's age as not less than 19 and not more than 23 on January 10, 2018 when the brutal assault took place.