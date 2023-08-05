Kolkata police busts child trafficking racket involving around 100 surrogate mothers

The Kolkata Police have reportedly busted an illegal child selling racket in the city involving around 100 surrogate mothers and a network of hundreds of agents and sub-agents.

Mamata Patra, one of the principal brains behind this racket, has been taken into police custody.

The police have also been able to identify the involvement of a popular In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) centre in the racket.

Raid and search operations have already been conducted at the said IVF centre located at Anandapur in the southern outskirts of Kolkata.

The cops came to know about this racket while probing a case where a mother, Rupali Mondal, was arrested on August 1 for attempting to sell her child to another woman, Kalyani Guha.

Both Modal and Guha were taken to custody by the cops of the city police.