Lohagad Fort murder: Police to conduct gait analysis of second accused

Pune Rural Police are set to conduct a gait analysis of the second accused in the Lohagad Fort murder case on Tuesday as part of efforts to reconstruct the movements leading up to the alleged killing of real estate businessman Ketan Agarwal.

The analysis will focus on accused Chetan Babulal Chaudhary and is intended to establish how and where he moved on the day Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered at Lohagad Fort on 18 June.

Investigators will also take Chaudhary to the crime scene to recreate the sequence of events and recover the trousers he is believed to have been wearing on the day of the incident. He has been brought to the Lonavala Rural Police Station ahead of the exercise.

On Monday, the Vadgaon Maval court granted Pune Rural Police five additional days' custody of Chaudhary and co-accused Siya Goyal.

Seeking an extension of custody, police told the court that several aspects of the investigation remain incomplete. These include reconstructing the crime scene with both accused present, tracing Chaudhary's movements after the incident, examining phone conversations exchanged following the alleged murder and recovering evidence related to the destruction of Ketan Agarwal's passport.

According to investigators, Siya Goyal allegedly stole, tore and burnt Ketan Agarwal's passport while the family was travelling to Mumbai airport for a planned pre-wedding trip to Bali.