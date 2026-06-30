Siya Goyal’s lawyer sends Rs 10 crore defamation notice to her brother

A fresh legal battle has surfaced in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, with the lawyer claiming to represent accused Siya Goyal issuing a Rs 10 crore defamation notice to her brother, Sahil Goyal, over statements disputing his authority to act on her behalf.

Advocate Ashutosh Srivastava, in the legal notice, said Siya Goyal had formally appointed him through a duly executed vakalatnama and that the document had already been filed before the competent court. He maintained that his appointment was based on a valid legal authorisation voluntarily signed by his client and was neither unauthorised nor intended for publicity.

Ketan Agarwal’s death was first treated as a trekking accident at Lohagad Fort on 18 June, but police later said it was a planned murder involving his fiancée Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary.

Investigators now allege the two had been plotting for weeks or months, lured Ketan to the fort, staged a pretext around the trek, and pushed him off a cliff before trying to pass it off as a fall; the case was reclassified after the family raised suspicions and technical evidence pointed to conspiracy.

The notice alleges that Sahil Goyal made false and defamatory statements to the media by claiming that Srivastava had not been engaged by the family.