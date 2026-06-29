Phone call, deleted chats emerge as key evidence in Pune realtor murder case
Investigators suspect a premeditated plot after forensic analysis uncovers a final call and attempts to erase online communication in the Ketan Agarwal murder case
A phone call made minutes before Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal was allegedly pushed to his death at Lohagad Fort has emerged as a key piece of evidence in the murder investigation, with police also recovering signs of deleted digital conversations that they believe could support allegations of a planned conspiracy.
Investigators said forensic examination of the mobile phones belonging to the two accused — 20-year-old Siya Goyal and her alleged partner Chetan Chaudhary — revealed that Goyal spoke to Chaudhary about 34 minutes before the incident. Police believe the conversation may have been the final coordination before the alleged murder.
According to investigators, the call is among the most significant pieces of digital evidence recovered so far and is being analysed by the Pune Rural Police's technical surveillance team. Police suspect Goyal may have shared her exact location at a viewpoint inside Lohagad Fort and informed Chaudhary that no one else was nearby.
The investigation has also found that WhatsApp chats, Instagram conversations and voice notes spanning several months were allegedly deleted from the accused's devices. Cyber forensic experts are attempting to retrieve the erased data to establish the sequence of events leading up to the crime.
Police are matching the recovered digital evidence with call detail records, location history and internet protocol logs to reconstruct a detailed timeline. The material is expected to strengthen the case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with murder.
According to the investigation, Agarwal was allegedly killed on 18 June. Police claim Goyal, who was engaged to marry him in November, no longer wished to proceed with the marriage, while Chaudhary has been named as a co-accused in the case.
During questioning, Goyal's brother reportedly told investigators that she first met Chaudhary at one of his cricket matches before the two later reconnected through a mutual friend and developed a close relationship.
Investigators further allege that the conspiracy was finalised by the end of May and that an earlier attempt to kill Agarwal was made on 14 June at the same location. Police claim Agarwal survived after holding onto a bush, while Goyal allegedly explained the incident by saying she had accidentally pushed him after being startled by a snake.
Four days later, investigators allege, the pair returned to Lohagad Fort, where Chaudhary is accused of following the couple to ensure Agarwal did not escape.
Police sources also claim the accused believed Agarwal's death would delay discussions around Goyal's marriage for several years, allowing Chaudhary to establish his career before they could eventually marry.
Investigators suspect the planning of the alleged murder began as early as February. The investigation is continuing.