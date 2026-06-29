Phone call, deleted chats emerge as key evidence in Pune realtor murder case

A phone call made minutes before Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal was allegedly pushed to his death at Lohagad Fort has emerged as a key piece of evidence in the murder investigation, with police also recovering signs of deleted digital conversations that they believe could support allegations of a planned conspiracy.

Investigators said forensic examination of the mobile phones belonging to the two accused — 20-year-old Siya Goyal and her alleged partner Chetan Chaudhary — revealed that Goyal spoke to Chaudhary about 34 minutes before the incident. Police believe the conversation may have been the final coordination before the alleged murder.

According to investigators, the call is among the most significant pieces of digital evidence recovered so far and is being analysed by the Pune Rural Police's technical surveillance team. Police suspect Goyal may have shared her exact location at a viewpoint inside Lohagad Fort and informed Chaudhary that no one else was nearby.

The investigation has also found that WhatsApp chats, Instagram conversations and voice notes spanning several months were allegedly deleted from the accused's devices. Cyber forensic experts are attempting to retrieve the erased data to establish the sequence of events leading up to the crime.