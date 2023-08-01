NCB busts one of India's 'largest' drug trafficking networks operating over darknet

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday claimed to have busted one of the country's "largest" drug trafficking networks operating over the darknet with the seizure of a huge number of LSD blots.

The interdiction of the latest drug cartel comes about two months after the federal anti-narcotics agency seized a cache of 15,000 LSD blots and arrested half-a-dozen people in June.

"The Narcotics Control Bureau has busted yet another pan-India darknet drug trafficking network, the largest and highest-rated LSD cartel and effected huge LSD seizure," an officer said.