NIA arrests Pune doctor in connection with Maharashtra ISIS module case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, July 27, made the fifth arrest in connection with the Maharashtra ISIS Module case for promoting violent activities of the banned terrorist group.

Renowned anaesthesiologist Dr Adnan Ali Sarkar was taken into custody by the NIA sleuths following raids at his Kondhwa residence in Pune.

The case was first registered on June 28 and four others were arrested by NIA on July 3 following extensive searches. They were identified as Tabish Nasser Siddiqui from Mumbai, Zubair Noor Mohammed Shaikh alias Abu Nusaiba from Pune, and Sharjeel Shaikh and Zulfikar Ali Barodawala from Thane.