NIA moves Calcutta HC accusing Bengal police of non-cooperation in Ram Navami violence probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday approached Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta accusing the West Bengal police administration of non-cooperation in the on-going probe into the violence during Ram Navami processions this year.

The central investigating agency has accused the state administration of delaying the process of handover of case- related documents to them.

This is not the first time that NIA has accused the state administration of non-cooperation in the matter. Earlier on June 19, it approached the Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha with the same complaint.

Recently, Justice Mantha was elevated as division-bench judge. So the central agency has now approached the bench of Justice Sengupta in the matter.