Train arson case: Kerala DGP directs officials to hand over details to NIA

The Kerala police chief has directed the state crime branch to hand over the probe details of the recent train arson incident to the National investigation Agency (NIA) that recently took over the case.

In an order issued on Thursday, DGP Anil Kant said sanction has been accorded to transfer the crime case, registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Railway Act and Explosive Substance Act, to the NIA's Kochi unit with immediate effect.