Trans-woman accuses 'partner' of dumping him after 'forceful' sex reassignment surgery

A 22-year-old trans-woman, assigned male at birth and identifies as a man still, has accused his partner of forcing him to undergo a sex reassignment surgery to solemnise their marriage and then abandoning him after living for a couple of months as "husband and wife".

The victim has lodged a complaint against the husband, his father and uncle under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 3 (2) (v) of the SC/ST Act with Kaushambhi police accusing them of assaulting him, snatching his money and making casteist remarks.

The victim, a resident of Majhiyarai Chak, said he fell in love with another man from Hishambad area of the district in 2016. The accused forced him to undergo a sex change operation after which they solemnised their marriage at a local temple about two years ago, he added.