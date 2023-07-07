US lawmakers, Indian-Americans condemn attack on Indian consulate in SF, seek action against perpetrators

US lawmakers and influential Indian-Americans have condemned the attempted arson at the Indian consulate in San Francisco and called for expeditious action against those behind this "criminal act".

They also slammed the "violent rhetoric" against India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and said free speech does not mean a license to incite violence or vandalise property.

A video by Khalistan supporters, dated July 2 and posted on Twitter, showed the act of arson at the Indian consulate in San Francisco.