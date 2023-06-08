American Centre in Chennai to hold panel discussion on LGBTQI+ community on June 10

The American Centre, located inside the US Consulate General Chennai, will conduct a panel discussion with young leaders from the the community on 'LGBTQI+ community and questions on belonging'.

The panelists are Natasha, who works at a leading multinational corporation (MNC) in Chennai; Malini Jeevarathnam, filmmaker and founder of Veytikaari Productions; and Chethana, lawyer and founder of SWAN (Safe Workplace Network). Vasanth Venkatachari, Director at Cognizant Technologies, will moderate the panel.

The American Centre is celebrating Pride Month and the programmes on June 10 are anchored around this theme. The centre will also conduct a book-reading session for young children (ages 4 to 8) on diversity.