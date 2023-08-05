'Breaking Bad' actor Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Actor Mark Margolis died on Thursday at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City following a short illness, according to a statement from his son, Morgan Margolis. He was 83 years old.

Margolis had a breakout role as a mobster in the 1983 film "Scarface."

However, he was perhaps best known for his portrayal of "Hector Salamanca," on the series "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul."

Salamanca was a ruthless, elderly gang leader who could not speak or walk, and communicated via menacing facial expressions and by ringing a bell attached to his wheelchair.

In 2012, Margolis was nominated for an Emmy for outstanding guest actor for his role as Salamanca.