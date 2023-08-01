'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud dies at 25

What did the statement say?

In a statement, Cloud's family said that he was hit hard by the demise of his father who had passed just days before. The statement mentioned the young actor's struggle with mental health, without giving a specific cause of death.

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," it said. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

His family asked the world to remember him for his "humor, laughter and love for everyone," in the statement.