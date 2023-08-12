How elderly citizens in India are finding love

Madhav Damle runs a home for senior citizens in Wai, a town in India's western state of Maharashtra. Years ago, his job made him face an uncomfortable truth—many of the town's residents were experiencing loneliness and stress, and had poor relations with their families and friends. At least one of the seniors under his care tried to take his own life by consuming sleeping pills. His adult children expressed little interest in taking care of him, says Damle.

Looking for ways to ease his clients' isolation, Damle had an idea—he tried forming them into couples with an eye on marriage. This worked especially well for clients in their mid to late 60s. But he then faced an unexpected obstacle, as some of the clients' children disliked their elderly relatives marrying, owing to inheritance issues.

"This is why I thought live-in relationships might be a good solution for the couples. We conducted a survey among some seniors in [the Maharashtra city of] Pune, and about 70 per cent of them were open to the idea of a live-in partner," he says.