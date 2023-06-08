Johnny Depp turns 60: The many sides of the Hollywood star

The years 2018 - 2022 marked a low point in Johnny Depp's career. With his ex-wife Amber Heard, he engaged in a mudslinging battle, played out in front of the international press. First in the tabloids, and finally in court. It centered around violence in the marriage, verbal aggression and unsavory details from the life of the couple. Some of the accusations against Depp were quite serious. In the end, he was acquitted on all three counts and the pair agreed to a settlement.