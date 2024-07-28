Of thunder mushrooms and fiddlehead ferns

It’s pouring everywhere. And while deep-fried snacks and chai are the ubiquitous must-haves of the season, there is a plethora of vegetables and herbs that are so hyper-seasonal, they only surface for a couple of weeks during the monsoon.

In villages, I’ve found that the rhythm of the season, especially the rainy season, dictates menus. This is when a host of medicinal plants, tubers and vegetables spring to life and are relished not only for their taste, but also valued for their medicinal properties. I’ve noticed that most of them are wild, not cultivated. There is a deep understanding among local communities that the best way to get these vegetables and roots is by foraging. This, to me, is a form of great respect for nature and how seasons define its bounty.

If mangoes make the summer bearable, then arbi or Colocasia leaves are the hallmark of the monsoon. There are literally hundreds of varieties of this pretty heart-shaped leaf, some of which are all looks and no substance. The ones that are used to make delicious things like pathrade (Konkan) or alu wadi (Gujarat/Maharashtra) are just brimming with goodness.

Move over kale, the humble arbi leaf has twice as much iron. It boosts vitamin C, potassium, beta carotene and has glycosides that calm irritation in the body. And it is super tasty, when rubbed with spices and flours, rolled into pinwheels, steamed and then fried. Laborious? Yes. Worth it? Totally.