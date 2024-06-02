Pickled, spiced and salted and sunned: Beyond seasonal eating

One aspect of Indian cuisine that has always fascinated me is the art of preserving the best of our bountiful seasons for the leaner months.

While most of India doesn’t really have lean months—we are an agrarian economy after all—there is something lovely about our way of capturing the essence of a season.

Come summer and we see the peak of what can only be called the great Indian bounty.

Mangoes, the most precious of them all, are fruiting. Fish are aplenty in markets. The humble jackfruit ripens and perfumes the air. Berries like the foraged karvanda and jamun make their appearance by staining the streets with purple hues. Pushcarts heave with ice apples or tadgolas. Cashew apples leave their trace on the tropical air. Watermelons are displayed as walls of dark green with tempting pink insides on highway pit stops.