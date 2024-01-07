The Sunday Special: What's on the menu?

What does a day have to do with lunch?

In western India, you’d imagine everything. Each day of the week has its own boundaries for mealtime, yielding equal amounts of rigidity and anticipation at the dining table.

My Maharashtrian colleagues won’t dream of eating chicken on a Tuesday—the day dedicated to Lord Ganesha and hence vegetarian. My Catholic neighbours will stay away from chicken on a Friday—it’s always fish!

If it’s the Tuesday after a full moon, even vegetables drop off the menu and ‘fasting food’ (yes, there is such a thing) comes into play.

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays are widely observed as vegetarian days in Maharashtra (to propitiate different deities), which leaves Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays free for all sorts of indulgences.

But even though that is three whole days of eating ‘off-grid’, so to speak, Sunday holds a special place.