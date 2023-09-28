One in every five Indians will be classified as elderly by 2050

A new report by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in collaboration with the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) has sent ripples through India, warning of a profound demographic shift to transform the nation in the coming decades.

According to the 'India Ageing Report 2023', released on Wednesday, the country's elderly population, individuals aged 60 and above, will double by 2050, rising from 10.5 per cent of the population in July 2022 to a staggering 20.8 per cent in 2050, totalling 347 million individuals. This projection signals that people above 60 will eventually surpass the number of children aged zero to 14.

These numbers carry special significance for states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, which have lagged behind in the demographic transition. These states continue to experience high fertility rates owing to limited access to education, healthcare, and entrenched cultural norms. As a result, they maintain a larger proportion of their population in younger age groups, placing immense pressure on resources like education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.

