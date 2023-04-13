Over 8.5L people visit Kochi Biennale's 5th edition

As curtains comes down on the fifth edition of Kochi Biennale on Monday evening, the 109-day long exhibition saw the largest-ever turnout as more than 8.5 lakh people had visited the art event.



Held after a four-year gap following the Covid-19 pandemic, the record turnout has surprised many as the previous edition of the Biennale had six lakh visitors.



This edition featured more than 200 projects of around 100 artists.