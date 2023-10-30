So, is this why Ajit Doval taught Meeran Borwankar a lesson?

The year was 2005 and sharpshooter and extortionist Vicky Malhotra was wanted by Mumbai Police for making coercive calls to builders and businessmen in Mumbai. The frequency of such calls had increased, and a crime branch team began monitoring the calls.

They traced Malhotra’s calls from Kolkata and Delhi to Mumbai, but found that he was also in touch with someone in New Delhi who he respectfully addressed as ‘sir’. The intriguing voice of ‘sir’ did not match any known gangster, and was not familiar to police in Mumbai.

The incident finds place in retired IPS officer Meeran Chadha Borwankar's recently released autobiography Madam Commissioner, but even she does not explain why the crime branch failed to trace the phone number of ‘sir’ (possibly because they did not try?). However, having located Malhotra and Farid Tanasha, another member of Chhota Rajan’s gang, in Delhi, a team was flown to Delhi to arrest him.