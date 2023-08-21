Baa, Baa, Baa3… So, what does Moody’s ‘Baa3’ rating mean?

'Moody’s refuses to oblige the Indian government'—that would have been a plausible headline in Indian newspapers on Saturday, 19 August.

But most newspapers were content to state the obvious, that Moody’s, the 114-year-old US-based agency, has not downgraded India’s rating from Baa3. 'Moody’s "retains" India’s rating', stated the headlines.

The information that ‘Baa3’ is the lowest investment grade, ‘just above junk’, was buried deep within the articles. Several newspapers did not even mention this little fact. Why take ‘unnecessary’ panga with the government?

For the uninitiated, Moody’s ratings are as follows:

· Aaa: Smallest degree of risk

· Aa (Aa1, Aa2, Aa3): Very low credit risk

· A (A1, A2, A3): Low credit risk

· Baa1, Baa2, Baa3: Moderate credit risk

· Ba1, Ba2, Ba3: Questionable credit quality

· B1, B2, B3: High credit risk

· Caa1, Caa2, Caa3: Very high credit risk