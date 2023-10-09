Indian tea exports witness downturn of 2.23% in first seven months of 2023

Tea exports from India have seen a slight decline of 2.23 per cent during the first seven months of 2023, as per data released by the Tea Board of India. This decline, from January to July, brought the total tea exports to 114.60 million kg, compared to 117.21 million kg during the same period in 2022. India exports nearly 17 per cent of the tea that it produces.

The northern tea-growing regions of India, primarily Assam and West Bengal, experienced a decrease in exports totalling 69.56 million kg in the first seven months of 2023, down from 70.56 million kg the previous year. Meanwhile, South India also recorded a decline in exports, dropping from 46.65 million kg in 2022 to 45.04 million kg in 2023.

The international tea market has not been immune either, with tea exports declining globally. Major tea producers like Kenya, China, and Sri Lanka have also witnessed a drop in exports. Data from the United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI) indicated that overall tea exports between January and June of this year decreased by 0.8 per cent to 96.3 million kg.