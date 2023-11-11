India's industrial growth hits a three-month low at 5.8% in September

India's industrial output growth witnessed a notable slowdown, sliding to a three-month low of 5.8 per cent in September. Data released on the eve of Diwali shows that this decline comes on the heels of a 14-month high recorded in August at 10.3%.

Manufacturing growth, a significant component of the industrial sector, experienced a considerable drop, halving from 9.3 per cent in August to 4.5 per cent in September.

Analysts point to weak consumption demand, evident in the sluggish performance of consumer durables, which saw a mere 1 per cent increase in production. Similarly, non-durable growth stood at 2.7 per cent in September, despite benefiting from a favourable base effect from the previous year when both segments had witnessed declines of 5.5 per cent and 5.7 per cent, respectively.

The moderation in growth also extended to the electricity and mining sectors, with growth rates clocking in at 9.9 per cent and 11.5 per cent, respectively. On a more granular level, when spliced based on usage, primary goods demonstrated the fastest growth at 8%, although it marked a cooling from the 12.4 per cent seen in August. Infrastructure and construction goods rose by 7.5 per cent, while capital goods grew by 7.4 per cent. Intermediate goods output grew at 5.8 per cent