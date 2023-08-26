India's stance on rights, environmental issues and proposed dispute settlement mechanism may make or break FTA

The European Union on Saturday, 26 August, said it is awaiting India's response to its proposal to set up a dedicated dispute settlement mechanism under the bilateral investment protection pact that is being negotiated alongside an ambitious free trade agreement (FTA).

The EU's executive vice-president and commissioner for trade Valdis Dombrovskis told a small group of journalists that both sides are engaged in "intensive" negotiations on the proposed FTA and that "progress" has been made on various issues.

But at the same time, the top EU official—currently on a visit to India— noted that there is "still a lot of work ahead of us".

Asked when the FTA can be sealed, he said the main focus has been on "substance over deadlines".

In response to a question, Dombrovskis said there is no direct impact of New Delhi's trade ties with Moscow on the India–EU trade negotiations, adding: "In a sense, we do not see new topics emerging which could be obstacles for the FTA in this context."