EU concerned as goods 'made in India' from Russian crude oil flood Euro market

The European Union voiced concerns on Saturday, 26 August, over a "rapid" rise in refined petroleum products made by Indian manufacturers from Russian crude oil finding their way to the European market. The EU said this defeats the purpose of its sanctions against Moscow, aimed at reducing its ability to finance the war with Ukraine.

EU executive vice-president and commissioner for trade Valdis Dombrovskis said products processed from Russian crude oil are arriving in the European market in "large quantities", and the supernational organisation is considering how to deal with it.

Here in India currently, with a much-anticipated free trade agreement (FTA) perhaps riding on it, the trade commissioner's comments reflected perhaps a shadow of both the carrot and the stick in reference to Indo–EU relations, in addition to unveiled censure of Russia's trade policies during its war on Ukraine.

In an interaction with a small group of journalists, Dombrovskis said Russia was using its energy supplies and food as "tools of "war and manipulation" to continue its attack on Ukraine, citing Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain initiative and blocking of Ukraine's export of food grain to the world market as examples.