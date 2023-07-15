India, France announce raft of major defence cooperation projects

India and France on Friday, July 14, announced a raft of "ground-breaking" defence cooperation projects, including the joint development of jet and helicopter engines and the construction of three Scorpene submarines for the Indian Navy, following talks between prime minister Narendra Modi and French president Emmanuel Macron.

The two strategic partners also expressed commitment to cooperate in the co-development and co-production of advanced defence technologies, including for the benefit of third countries, a decision seen as a reflection of the growing bilateral defence ties.

There was no word on the much-anticipated procurement of 26 naval variants of Rafale fighter jets by India from France.