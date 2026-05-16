Mumbai Youth Congress launches ‘Urban Workers Justice’ campaign to end labour exploitation
Youth wing demands Rs 100 hourly wage for domestic workers, welfare measures for sanitation staff, gig workers
The Indian Youth Congress on Saturday launched a campaign for the rights of urban workers in Mumbai, alleging that millions employed in the city’s informal economy continue to face exploitation, unsafe working conditions and denial of basic rights.
Launching the ‘Urban Workers Justice’ campaign under the broader ‘Mumbai Ka Haq’ initiative, Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeenat Shabrin accused the government of neglecting sanitation workers, domestic workers, autorickshaw drivers, street vendors and other unorganised sector workers.
Addressing a press conference, Shabrin said workers who “build and sustain Mumbai” were still deprived of minimum wages, healthcare, social security, legal protection and dignified living conditions.
Rs 100 hourly wage demand
The Youth Congress demanded a minimum wage of Rs 100 per hour for domestic workers along with a separate law guaranteeing weekly holidays, maternity benefits, pensions and health insurance.
Shabrin alleged that many women domestic workers continue to face discrimination in housing societies through practices such as separate lifts, entrances and washrooms.
The organisation also demanded stricter anti-discrimination laws for domestic workers.
Focus on sanitation workers, gig economy
The Congress youth wing claimed sanitation workers continue to die during sewer and septic tank cleaning operations despite legal prohibitions on manual scavenging.
It demanded a complete ban on manual scavenging along with permanent government jobs, health insurance and compensation mechanisms for sanitation workers and their families.
Auto-rickshaw drivers and gig workers were also highlighted during the campaign launch, with Shabrin alleging exploitation by app-based platforms, financial distress and police harassment.
The organisation sought formation of a welfare board for autorickshaw drivers along with pension schemes, insurance coverage, gas subsidies and regulation of commissions charged by app-based aggregators.
Attack on Mumbai civic infrastructure
The Youth Congress also targeted the functioning of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, alleging that despite a budget running into thousands of crores, Mumbai residents continue to suffer from poor roads, flooding, pollution and inadequate public transport and healthcare services.
“Under the triple-engine government, living, working and even breathing in Mumbai has become difficult,” Shabrin alleged.
She also criticised the condition of Mumbai local trains, BEST bus services and municipal hospitals, accusing the administration of corruption and inefficiency.
Calling the initiative a broader struggle for “dignity, equality and constitutional rights”, the Youth Congress said it would take the campaign to the streets and mobilise workers across the city.
The organisation appealed to urban workers and residents to support the movement through a public outreach campaign, including a missed-call mobilisation drive.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines