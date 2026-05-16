Mumbai Youth Congress launches ‘Urban Workers Justice’ campaign to end labour exploitation

The Indian Youth Congress on Saturday launched a campaign for the rights of urban workers in Mumbai, alleging that millions employed in the city’s informal economy continue to face exploitation, unsafe working conditions and denial of basic rights.

Launching the ‘Urban Workers Justice’ campaign under the broader ‘Mumbai Ka Haq’ initiative, Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeenat Shabrin accused the government of neglecting sanitation workers, domestic workers, autorickshaw drivers, street vendors and other unorganised sector workers.

Addressing a press conference, Shabrin said workers who “build and sustain Mumbai” were still deprived of minimum wages, healthcare, social security, legal protection and dignified living conditions.

Rs 100 hourly wage demand

The Youth Congress demanded a minimum wage of Rs 100 per hour for domestic workers along with a separate law guaranteeing weekly holidays, maternity benefits, pensions and health insurance.

Shabrin alleged that many women domestic workers continue to face discrimination in housing societies through practices such as separate lifts, entrances and washrooms.

The organisation also demanded stricter anti-discrimination laws for domestic workers.