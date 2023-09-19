OECD predicts weaker growth and continued inflation for 2024

Growth in the global economy is expected to remain "sub-par" next year, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) which cut its forecast for 2024 from 2.9% to 2.7% on Tuesday.

It also predicted that inflation would remain above the goals set by central banks around the world that have gone on a campaign of interest rate hikes in an attempt to tame rising costs.

At the same time, the OECD revised its global growth expectations for 2023 up to 3.0%, from the previous forecast of 2.7%.