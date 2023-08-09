World Bank pauses funds to Uganda over anti-LGBTQIA+ laws

The World Bank on Tuesday, August 9, declared a suspension of new loans to Uganda due to the country's controversial law targeting the LGBTQIA+ communities.

The Anti-Homosexuality Act (2023), approved by Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni, imposes capital punishment for “aggravated homosexuality" as well as 20 years in prison for “promoting” homosexuality.

The Washington-based lending institution stated that it will temporarily cease funding projects while it reviews the measures aimed at safeguarding the rights of sexual and gender minorities in its initiatives.

"No new public financing to Uganda will be presented to our Board of Executive Directors until the efficacy of the additional measures has been tested," the World Bank said.