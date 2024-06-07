RBI holds rates steady amid global decoupling, projects optimistic GDP growth

While a decoupling is on across the Atlantic — the European Central Bank (ECB) began cutting rates on Thursday, 7 June, even as the US Federal Reserve keeps them higher for longer — the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has preferred to stay put, in line with consensus.

On 7 June 2024, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the benchmark interest rates would remain unchanged at 6.5 per cent, a steady figure since February 2023. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), comprising three RBI and three external members, kept the repo rate unchanged for the eighth straight policy meeting, with four out of six MPC members voting in favour.

The MPC last changed rates in February 2023. Annual retail inflation eased slightly to 4.83% in April from 4.85% in March, but it remains well above the MPC's target. Governor Das reaffirmed the RBI's commitment to aligning inflation to 4% on a durable basis, projecting retail inflation in Q1 FY25 at 4.9%, Q2 at 3.8%, Q3 at 4.6%, and Q4 at 4.5%.

In his speech, Das highlighted several positive indicators, including a projected real GDP growth of 7.2% for FY25 and a normal southwest monsoon expected to boost kharif production and enhance water storage in reservoirs. He also noted the soundness and resilience of the banking system, the relative stability of the rupee, and a record high of $651.5 billion in foreign exchange reserves as of 31 May.

The RBI further proposed establishing a digital payments intelligence platform for real-time data sharing and rationalising Foreign Exchange Management Act guidelines related to export-import.