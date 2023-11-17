RBI raises risk weights: Impact to be felt on consumer borrowing

To tighten credit control, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised risk weights for unsecured consumer credits, including personal loans and credit card dues, by 25 percentage points, from 100 per cent to 125 per cent. This regulatory response addresses concerns over rampant growth in the sector, impacting lenders and potentially affecting borrowers' access to credit.

Factors driving interest rates up

The increase in risk weights is a strategic reversal of the RBI's September 2019 decision, when risk weights for consumer credit, including personal loans, were reduced to 100 per cent to enhance credit flow. The recent move aims to modulate loan demand and encourage responsible lending practices, reflecting the central bank's concerns over aggressive lending.

How risk weights affect capital usage

Risk weights play a pivotal role in banking regulation, determining the capital required to cover potential losses on different types of loans. With personal loans now carrying a risk weight of 125 per cent, banks must set aside more capital for the same loan volume. For instance, a Rs 100 personal loan, previously requiring Rs 8 of capital, will now necessitate Rs 10, reflecting the increased risk weight.

This higher capital usage will result in a dip in lenders' core capital ratios. Core capital ratios, specifically Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratios, are critical indicators of a bank's financial health, representing the proportion of its core equity capital to its risk-weighted assets. As lenders allocate more money to cover the increased risk weights on consumer loans, their CET1 ratios are expected to contract, signalling a potential impact on their financial stability.