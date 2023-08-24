Stir against onion export duty: Maharashtra govt has policy paralysis, showing lack of coordination

Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule on Thursday slammed the Maharashtra government on the stir in the state over export duty on onions and said the ruling dispensation was exhibiting "complete policy paralysis" and lack of coordination.

Farmers and traders in Nashik have been agitating since Monday against the Union government's decision on August 19 to impose 40 per cent export duty on onions till December 31.

Auctions in the APMCs in Nashik, including in Lasalgaon, which is the largest wholesale market in India of the kitchen staple, have been affected since Monday, while farmers have also been protesting on the highway seeking scrapping of the export duty decision.

Speaking to reporters, NCP working president Sule said, "I have been raising the issue of onions through social media with (Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution) Piyush Goyal for the last four months. I told him there is excess production of onions in the country and scarcity in some parts of the world." "I also talked about the opportunity to export onions and requested (the Centre) to come out with a clear policy but, unfortunately, nothing was done," she added.