What is bringing in the kick to India’s GDP numbers?

Backing claims by Congress leader Ramesh, economic experts concur that price deflators can also provide a rosier picture by understating the true impact of inflation, which can cause headline numbers to be overstated.

“For example, if price deflators fail to adequately account for rising prices in certain essential goods and services, they might underestimate the actual cost of living. As a result, the inflation rate reported by the deflators could be lower than the real-world inflation experienced by people, making economic conditions appear better than they actually are and potentially overstating headline numbers like economic growth or real income,” a professor from Mumbai University said.

For instance, experts cited health care and housing as sectors where price deflators may understate inflation, leading to potentially rosier headline numbers. “Price deflators used for measuring overall inflation may not fully capture the significant and often rapid increase in healthcare costs. Suppose the cost of medical services, prescription drugs, or health insurance premiums rises substantially, but the deflator does not adequately account for these increases. In that case, it can result in understating healthcare-related inflation,” experts said.

As a result, the overall inflation rate reported may be lower than the actual increase in healthcare expenses, making it seem like healthcare is becoming more affordable than it truly is.