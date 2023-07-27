Delhi HC allows St. Stephens to implement 85% CUET, 15% interview weightage for Christians

The Delhi High Court has allowed St. Stephen's College to implement 85 per cent of admission weightage, based on the Common Undergraduate Entrance Test (CUET) score, and remaining 15 per cent for the interview of Christian minority candidates to undergraduate programmes.

On the other hand, non-minority candidates will be admitted based solely on their CUET score, which will serve as the sole eligibility criterion, a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

The court said that this arrangement is temporary and will be in effect until the final decision is reached regarding St. Stephen's College's appeal against Delhi University's decision insisting on 100 per cent weightage for CUET scores for admission to the minority quota in the college.

"Accordingly, as an interim measure, this court directs that the admission policy as framed by this court vide judgment dated September 12, 2022 shall be followed for the Academic Year 2023- 24 and the St. Stephen’s College will adopt the marks secured in the CUET with 85 per cent weightage for CUET and the College's interview for shortlisted candidates with a weightage of 15 per cent for Christian minority candidates,” the court said.