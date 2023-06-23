Jamia moves up in Asian university rankings, "efforts being recognised" says VC

The Jamia Millia Islamia has moved up 32 places in this year's Times Asia University Rankings, to reach the 128th spot in the continent.

Speaking on the achievement, vice chancellor Najma Akhtar said on 23 June that the varsity's efforts have been recognised internationally and vowed to continue to work on further improving its ranking.

The university was at 160 in the London-based Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings last year.

For the Asia rankings, THE assessed the performance of 669 universities from 31 countries on the same 13 performance indicators/parameters. It also announces a THE World University Rankings annually.