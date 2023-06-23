Jamia moves up in Asian university rankings, "efforts being recognised" says VC
Jamia Millia University today took the 128th spot in Asia out of 669 places, in a globally renowned ranking system
The Jamia Millia Islamia has moved up 32 places in this year's Times Asia University Rankings, to reach the 128th spot in the continent.
Speaking on the achievement, vice chancellor Najma Akhtar said on 23 June that the varsity's efforts have been recognised internationally and vowed to continue to work on further improving its ranking.
The university was at 160 in the London-based Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings last year.
For the Asia rankings, THE assessed the performance of 669 universities from 31 countries on the same 13 performance indicators/parameters. It also announces a THE World University Rankings annually.
The universities were judged across their core missions of teaching and research, as well as on knowledge transfer and international outlook for a comprehensive and balanced comparison.
"It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for the whole Jamia fraternity as this achievement reflects the hard work put in by teachers, non-teaching staff and other stakeholders of the university," Akhtar said in a statement.
"Our efforts have been recognised internationally and I hope that the university will continue its endeavours to improve its performance further in coming years," she added.
