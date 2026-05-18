NEET paper leak: CBI arrests coaching centre founder after question paper recovered from phone

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, founder of Maharashtra-based Renukai Career Centre, in connection with the alleged NEET-UG paper leak case.

Agency officials said Motegaonkar was arrested on Sunday evening after investigators allegedly recovered a leaked question paper of the examination conducted on 3 May from his personal mobile phone during searches at his premises in Latur.

According to the CBI, Motegaonkar was an “active member of the organised gang” involved in leaking and circulating the NEET-UG question paper.

The agency alleged that he received the question paper and answers on 23 April — nearly 10 days before the examination was conducted across India and overseas centres — as part of a conspiracy involving other accused persons.

Handwritten notes allegedly distributed

Officials said the seized mobile phone would now be sent for forensic analysis to retrieve deleted data, if any.

The CBI has alleged that Motegaonkar distributed copies of leaked questions and answer sheets to several candidates through handwritten notes, which were allegedly destroyed after the examination.

Searches were conducted at the coaching centre in Latur’s Shivnagar locality on Sunday afternoon. Motegaonkar had earlier been questioned for nearly eight hours at his residence on Friday.