NEET paper leak: CBI arrests coaching centre founder after question paper recovered from phone
Agency alleges accused received leaked paper 10 days before exam, distributed handwritten copies to aspirants
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, founder of Maharashtra-based Renukai Career Centre, in connection with the alleged NEET-UG paper leak case.
Agency officials said Motegaonkar was arrested on Sunday evening after investigators allegedly recovered a leaked question paper of the examination conducted on 3 May from his personal mobile phone during searches at his premises in Latur.
According to the CBI, Motegaonkar was an “active member of the organised gang” involved in leaking and circulating the NEET-UG question paper.
The agency alleged that he received the question paper and answers on 23 April — nearly 10 days before the examination was conducted across India and overseas centres — as part of a conspiracy involving other accused persons.
Handwritten notes allegedly distributed
Officials said the seized mobile phone would now be sent for forensic analysis to retrieve deleted data, if any.
The CBI has alleged that Motegaonkar distributed copies of leaked questions and answer sheets to several candidates through handwritten notes, which were allegedly destroyed after the examination.
Searches were conducted at the coaching centre in Latur’s Shivnagar locality on Sunday afternoon. Motegaonkar had earlier been questioned for nearly eight hours at his residence on Friday.
Lecturers and intermediary already in custody
The arrest follows earlier action against P.V. Kulkarni and Manisha Mandhare, who were allegedly involved in leaking questions to select aspirants before the exam.
Investigators claimed the two lecturers worked with Manisha Waghmare, who is also in CBI custody, to bring students for special coaching sessions ahead of the examination.
According to officials, candidates allegedly paid several lakh rupees to attend these sessions, where questions and answers were dictated and later “tallied exactly” with the actual NEET-UG paper.
Exam cancellation triggered nationwide controversy
The NEET-UG examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency across 551 Indian cities and 14 overseas centres, had around 23 lakh registered candidates.
The examination was later cancelled following allegations of paper leak and malpractice, triggering nationwide protests and political controversy.
The NTA had said inputs regarding alleged irregularities were received on the evening of 7 May, four days after the examination, and were subsequently referred to central agencies for investigation.
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