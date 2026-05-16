NEET-UG paper leak: CBI arrests biology lecturer linked to NTA paper-setting panel

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday arrested a biology lecturer who was part of the National Testing Agency’s paper-setting committee for the cancelled NEET-UG examination, officials said.

The accused, identified as Manisha Mandhare, was arrested after questioning at the CBI headquarters in Delhi in connection with the alleged paper leak that led to cancellation of the nationwide medical entrance examination conducted on 3 May.

According to officials, Mandhare was appointed by the NTA as a subject expert and allegedly had access to confidential Botany and Zoology question papers used in the examination.

The arrest follows questioning of alleged mastermind P. V. Kulkarni and other accused already arrested in the case.

Coaching racket

Investigators alleged that Mandhare mobilised prospective NEET candidates in April through another accused, Manisha Waghmare of Pune, who was arrested by the CBI on 14 May.

Officials claimed Mandhare conducted special coaching sessions at her residence in Pune where she allegedly dictated leaked questions and answers to select students after charging them several lakh rupees.