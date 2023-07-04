15 Years of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Love Story 2050

Old songs (R.D Burman) and new original music (A .R Rahman) coalesce with the fuss while Jai and Aditi’s love story goes through several twist and turns until they arrive at that traditional end-game for romantic films: the grand reunion at the airport seconds before the girl is scheduled to take off for good.

The flurry is charming, though a little too self-consciously designed at times. Look underneath. And you see the narration covering a lot of familiar ground. The freshness lies in the way the characters respond to the familiar material often exceeding the domain created by the script. Every actor pitches in at just the right volume of vivacity. There are stand-out supporting performances by Naseeruddin Shah (playing Jai’s dead father in a portrait), Ratna Pathak (superbly skilled as Jai’s mom), Paresh Rawal ( flawless as a boorish cop) and Arbaaz and Sohail Khan (as a couple of outlandish cowboys they supplant the believably urbane love story with a touch of the surreal).

Then there’s Manjari Phadnis as the hero’s could-be love interest. Living in perpetual denial, she thinks her embittered parents (Rajat Kapoor and Kitu Gidwani) actually love each other under the acrimony. The characters never claim to be extraordinary in their desires. It’s their ordinary dreams and down-to-earth desires which give the narration a spirited spin.

And then there are protagonists. Not just young Khan and D'Souza, but their friends. Each one played as though the wall dividing the actor from the characters had disappeared. While D'Souza is a natural in most scenes, Khan’s unassuming boy-next-door personality lends itself with picture-perfect precision to the mood and tenor of the narration.