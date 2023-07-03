"Extent to which actresses conform to or challenge beauty standards vary greatly," says Prerna Arora

Producer Prerna Arora (Padman, Pari, Parmanu) who has the looks to become a movie star, chooses to stay behind the camera. However, she has very strong views on the obsession with glamour, fitness, slimming and size zero among the women in the entertainment industry. In an interview with Subhash K Jha, Arora shares her brutally honest thoughts on the cosmetic fixations of our glamour world.

Subhash K Jha: As a woman in glamour industry how important is it for you to look presentable all the time?

Prerna Arora: In the glamour industry, there is often a focus on physical appearance, and looking presentable can be considered important. The entertainment and fashion industries, in particular often emphasise on style, grooming, and overall aesthetics. However, it's important to note that opinions on the importance of looking presentable can vary widely among individuals and within the industry itself. Some people may place a high value on maintaining a certain image, while others may prioritise talent, skills, or personality over physical appearance.