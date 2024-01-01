2023|Year in Review: Algorithms, Instagram and all that jazz

"I got it! Two spots!” was the text I sent to my friend, with multiple exclamations and emojis to express my excitement.

Nope, these weren’t tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour or reservations at a fancy ramen place; these were spots at a Bollywood dance workshop that my friend and I had been trying—in vain—to attend for over a month now. Despite our early-bird efforts, all available spots would invariably be snapped up in a matter of minutes.

Now, here we were, with at least 30 other individuals in the Dum Dum choreography class. A mixed bag of teenagers, young adults and 30-somethings, mostly women, all of whom (barring us) seemed to have nailed the routine after just two tries, and were now busy trying to hold their phones at just the right angle—to record a behind-the-scenes version of the soon-to-be-uploaded dance reel.

Was I planning to jump on to this trend too?

A little context might help.

I plead guilty of being a 30-something millennial with a smartphone. This year, my daily average screen time for Instagram has been 2 hours and 49 minutes.

An article on Forbes Advisor titled ‘Top Social Media Statistics and Trends of 2023’ noted that Indians, on average, spend about 141.6 minutes on social media daily. Perhaps it’s the fact that I spent so much more time than the average that first alerted me to Harsh Kumar.