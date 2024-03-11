96th Academy Awards: Nolan breaks jinx, thanks Academy for thinking he’s ‘meaningful’

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan finally took home his first Academy Award of his career, for directing 'Oppenheimer'.

Even though he had been nominated eight times in two decades for the 2000’s 'Memento' (screenwriting), 2010’s 'Inception' (best picture, screenwriting) and 2017’s 'Dunkirk' (best picture, directing), he finally was feted with the honour at the 96th Academy Award, reports variety.com.