It's 'Oppenheimer' night at SAG Awards; 'Bear', 'Succession' win too

The 30th edition of the annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrated some of the standout performances of the year in Hollywood on Saturday.

Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role, dominated the awards ceremony as it won the honours for best cast, as well as statues for Cillian Murphy’s lead performance and Robert Downey Jr’s supporting work, reports Variety.

The drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the atomic bomb was an unexpected box-office hit last summer, and is considered a top contender for next month’s Academy Awards.

As per Variety, the cast of Succession was named best ensemble in a drama series for successfully pulling off their final season of familial power-grabbing and back-stabbing, while The Bear, which gives an insight into the restaurant life, earned a best comedy series ensemble prize.

During the ceremony, many of the winners spoke frankly about the struggles and sacrifices that characterise a life in the arts.

The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki won the leading actress in a drama series for her portrayal of Princess Diana, while Pedro Pascal was a surprise winner for his performance as the survivor of a zombie apocalypse in The Last of Us.

Succession stars Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook had been heavily favoured to win, and even Pascal seemed stunned by his victory. “I’m a little drunk,” he said. “I thought I could get drunk."

Debicki also admitted that she did not expect to hear her name being called and hadn’t prepared a speech. Other winners felt preordained. Jeremy Allen White, who plays the brilliant and troubled chef at the centre of The Bear, was named best actor in a comedy series for the second consecutive year. Ayo Edebiri won best leading actress in a comedy for her role as a sous-chef with larger culinary aspirations.