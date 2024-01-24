Oscars: 'Oppenheimer' leads nominations

Christopher Nolan's war biopic "Oppenheimer" dominated the Academy Award nominations on Tuesday after it was announced to be in the running for 13 separate Oscars.

Another of the biggest films of 2023, Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," was close behind with eight Oscar nominations.

Both films were nominated for best picture.

The other nominees in the category were "American Fiction," "Anatomy of a Fall," "The Holdovers," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Maestro," "Past Lives," "Poor Things" and "The Zone of Interest."

'Barbenheimer' sweeps acting categories

Among the nominees for best actor were Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer" and Bradley Cooper in "Maestro."

German Sandra Hüller was nominated for best actress for her performance in "Anatomy of a Fall" alongside the likes of Emma Stone in "Poor Things" and Lily Gladstone in "Killers of the Flower Moon."

"Barbie" cast members America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling were nominated for best supporting actress and best supporting actor, respectively.

Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. were also nominated in the same two categories for their performances in "Oppenheimer."